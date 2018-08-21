Arepacoin Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $13.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000932 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000869 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000217 BTC.

EscrowCoin (ESCO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 13,896,682 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

