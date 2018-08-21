Arionum Price Up 18.3% This Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $17,757.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,470.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.15 or 0.04322838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $529.25 or 0.08195788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00863887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.39 or 0.01492609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00192709 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.02092963 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00288172 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,847,830 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

