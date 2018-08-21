ArQule (ARQL) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

News stories about ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ArQule earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.7709147403011 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of ARQL stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $682.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.85. ArQule has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. analysts predict that ArQule will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARQL. BidaskClub raised ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArQule has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 1,035,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $5,179,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

