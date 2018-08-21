Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) Holdings Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Aspen Insurance were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aspen Insurance by 28.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,149,000 after acquiring an additional 176,424 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Insurance by 8.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,380,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,771,000 after acquiring an additional 180,816 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Insurance by 195.7% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 552,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 365,365 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Insurance by 36.9% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,302,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,286,000 after acquiring an additional 620,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE AHL opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Aspen Insurance had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Aspen Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.57%.

Aspen Insurance Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

