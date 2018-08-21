Assd Brit FOODS/ADR (ASBFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assd Brit FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. UBS Group upgraded Assd Brit FOODS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Assd Brit FOODS/ADR to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Assd Brit FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Assd Brit FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,596. Assd Brit FOODS/ADR has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Assd Brit FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

