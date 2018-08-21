Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) to post ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.94). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($4.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 457.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASMB shares. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Assembly Biosciences to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek A. Small acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,712,414.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.86. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $67.36.

Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

