Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) Receives $61.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th.

In other news, CEO Derek A. Small purchased 2,400 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.48 per share, with a total value of $99,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,091 shares in the company, valued at $27,712,414.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.86. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $67.36.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.42). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 457.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.34%. The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. equities analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

