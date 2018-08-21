Associated Banc (ASB) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

News headlines about Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Associated Banc earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.135343273432 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ASB stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

ASB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Timothy J. Lau sold 19,834 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $556,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,271.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $97,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,541.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $931,564. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.