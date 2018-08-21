AT Bancorp Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

AT Bancorp increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 0.5% of AT Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AT Bancorp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,926,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,033,000 after acquiring an additional 912,012 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 255,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $80.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

