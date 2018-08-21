Atlantic Gold Corp (AGB) Insider Ryan K. Beedie Buys 110,000 Shares

Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB) insider Ryan K. Beedie bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,000.00.

Shares of Atlantic Gold stock opened at C$1.67 on Tuesday. Atlantic Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$1.99.

Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$35.89 million for the quarter.

AGB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$2.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$2.70 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its Touquoy Gold Project covers an area of approximately 1,760 hectares located in Nova Scotia; and holds 100% interest the in Beaver Dam Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Spur Ventures Inc and changed its name to Atlantic Gold Corporation in August 2014.

