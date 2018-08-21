AudioCoin (ADC) Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. AudioCoin has a total market capitalization of $948,022.00 and $153.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One AudioCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00042249 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004703 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00241531 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000512 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002004 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00061404 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About AudioCoin

AudioCoin (ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 918,597,740 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu.

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

