Auroracoin Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $1,238.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00003128 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and ISX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00041868 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004644 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00241544 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000521 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002001 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00061404 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Auroracoin

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 11,316,835 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, ISX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

