Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $617,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDLV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,226 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 884,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 288,777 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDLV opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

