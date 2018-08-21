Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 6,424 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 92,569.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,335,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315,847 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 39,828.7% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,136,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,155,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,822,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12,300.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 492,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $111.06 and a 12 month high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

