Autonio (NIO) Price Tops $0.0168

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $32,449.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio token can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Exrates. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00279889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00151469 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000238 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 220,466,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,952,138 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

