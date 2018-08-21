Avangrid Inc (AGR) Stake Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,321,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 11.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 25.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 28.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

NYSE:AGR opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.07. Avangrid Inc has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Avangrid’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. Wolfe Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.