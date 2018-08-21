Avanos Medical (AVNS) Trading Up 5.5%

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.99 and last traded at $69.66. Approximately 943,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 391,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVNS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avanos Medical stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

