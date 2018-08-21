Avoncoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.00 (ACN)

Avoncoin (CURRENCY:ACN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Avoncoin has traded flat against the dollar. Avoncoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Avoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 79.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Avoncoin Coin Profile

Avoncoin (ACN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Avoncoin’s official Twitter account is @avoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avoncoin is avoncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Avoncoin

Avoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

