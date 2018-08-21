Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $20.11 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,054,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,079,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,499,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,157,000 after acquiring an additional 530,709 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,016,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,771,000 after acquiring an additional 262,688 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,738,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,899,000 after acquiring an additional 49,436 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,593,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,709,000 after acquiring an additional 169,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $114.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $119.33.

In related news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.