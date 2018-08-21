Bailard Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Uniqure NV (QURE)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the first quarter valued at $21,573,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 242.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after buying an additional 538,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 999.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 425,823 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the first quarter valued at $7,873,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the first quarter valued at $2,999,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. HC Wainwright set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

QURE stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 8.36. Uniqure NV has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 677.98% and a negative return on equity of 72.12%. sell-side analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, insider Steven Zelenkofske sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $888,723.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

