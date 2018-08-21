Bailard Inc. Buys New Position in Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITGR shares. Northcoast Research raised Integer to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Integer from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Integer Holdings Corp has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.41 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeremy Friedman sold 15,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,549. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

