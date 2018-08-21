BancFirst Co. (BANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.77 Million

Brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to post sales of $96.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.20 million and the highest is $97.30 million. BancFirst posted sales of $86.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $382.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.80 million to $383.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $402.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $398.30 million to $407.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $95.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.26 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of BANF traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.

In other BancFirst news, insider Ken Starks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $187,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $602,930 over the last 90 days. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BancFirst by 131.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 8.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 17.0% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 17.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in BancFirst by 12.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 83,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

