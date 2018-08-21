Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

BSBR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $8.75 on Friday. Banco Santander Brasil has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

