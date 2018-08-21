Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.9225423679959 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BSMX opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Scotia Howard Weill raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

