Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.50.

BOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $51,019.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. F. Bitterman sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $30,060.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 118,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40,745 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.31. 195,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,845. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.