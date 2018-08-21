Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 5,603 Shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (ZNH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 3,103.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE ZNH opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.46. China Southern Airlines Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from China Southern Airlines’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. China Southern Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.