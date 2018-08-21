Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 82,991 Daseke Inc (DSKE)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Daseke as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Daseke by 18.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 68,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Daseke by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Daseke by 31.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Daseke alerts:

DSKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Daseke from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daseke in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Daseke Inc has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Daseke had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Daseke Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.