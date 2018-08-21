Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $143.26 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of Verisk Analytics worth $143,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,125,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,100,000 after purchasing an additional 374,103 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,747,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,290,000 after purchasing an additional 987,698 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,773,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,485,000 after purchasing an additional 858,233 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,777,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,773,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,399,000 after purchasing an additional 195,648 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.97 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.22 million. sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, SVP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,817,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,529,175.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $516,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,649,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 996 shares of company stock valued at $112,124 and have sold 596,651 shares valued at $66,932,739. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

