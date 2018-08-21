Bank Ozk (OZK) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays cut Bank Ozk from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $53.70.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $252.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank Ozk stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

