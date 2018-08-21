Barclays Reiterates Equal weight Rating for Whitbread (WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($54.97) target price (down from GBX 4,460 ($57.01)) on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($62.64) to GBX 4,950 ($63.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Oddo Securities lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,750 ($60.72) to GBX 4,900 ($62.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,500 ($44.74) to GBX 4,200 ($53.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,336.84 ($55.44).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 3,988 ($50.98) on Tuesday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 3,499.90 ($44.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,333 ($55.39).

In other news, insider Louise Smalley sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,221 ($53.96), for a total value of £10,805.76 ($13,812.81).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

