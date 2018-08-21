Basic Energy Services (BAS) & Hurricane Energy (HRCXF) Head-To-Head Survey

Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS: HRCXF) and Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.9% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Hurricane Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $864.04 million 0.28 -$96.67 million ($2.33) -3.91 Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hurricane Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Basic Energy Services.

Risk & Volatility

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurricane Energy has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Basic Energy Services and Hurricane Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 3 3 0 2.50 Hurricane Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Basic Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $23.79, indicating a potential upside of 161.11%. Given Basic Energy Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Basic Energy Services is more favorable than Hurricane Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Hurricane Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -10.94% -20.44% -8.00% Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Basic Energy Services beats Hurricane Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 310 pumping units; and 36 air compressor packages. The company's Fluid Services segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; production of salt water; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and operated 975 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 85 salt water disposal facilities. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated a fleet of 310 well servicing rigs. Its Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 11 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax. Hurricane Energy plc has 37 million barrels of 2P reserves in the Lancaster field; controls 100% of 2.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent 2C contingent resources; and has 935 million stock barrels of oil in Best Case prospective resources in the Warwick prospect. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

