Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 18,744 iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 454,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of PFF opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

