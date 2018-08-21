Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 903.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,653 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,546,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,500,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,164,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.18. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.