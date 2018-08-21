Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases Shares of 12,771 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,836,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,682,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,695,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,892,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,258,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $91.31 and a 52-week high of $107.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

