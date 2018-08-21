Bayer (BAYN) Given a €82.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Cfra set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €110.39 ($125.44).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €81.88 ($93.05) on Monday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($104.07) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($140.70).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

