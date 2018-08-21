Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $3.01 Million in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,878,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,054 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,830,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,417,000 after purchasing an additional 247,961 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,058,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,012,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,614,000 after purchasing an additional 128,247 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $65.20.

