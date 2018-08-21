Big Rock Brewery Inc (BR) Director Buys C$32,500.00 in Stock

Big Rock Brewery Inc (TSE:BR) Director Michael G. Kohut purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00.

Shares of BR stock traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.10. 6,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857. Big Rock Brewery Inc has a one year low of C$4.67 and a one year high of C$8.00.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.53 million during the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.44%.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

