Binance Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $948.47 Million (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $948.47 million and approximately $17.64 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for about $9.93 or 0.00148032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, FCoin and AirSwap.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00281032 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000236 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035658 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.36 or 0.06504817 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 192,443,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,512,523 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Trade Satoshi, Bancor Network, Exrates, LBank, FCoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Binance and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

