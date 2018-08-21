BioBar Price Reaches $0.0135 on Exchanges (BIOB)

BioBar (CURRENCY:BIOB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. One BioBar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. BioBar has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of BioBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BioBar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About BioBar

BioBar (CRYPTO:BIOB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2017. BioBar’s total supply is 985,756 coins. The official website for BioBar is biobar-crypto.ml. BioBar’s official Twitter account is @BioBar_Crypto.

BioBar Coin Trading

BioBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

