Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $2.34 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,334,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $143,452,000 after acquiring an additional 353,024 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $241,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $3,789,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $96.20 and a 1 year high of $117.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at $17,153,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,002 shares of company stock valued at $80,514,432 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.