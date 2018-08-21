Bitcloud Hits 24-Hour Volume of $248.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $358,369.00 and $248.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 24,749,660 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

