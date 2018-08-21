Bitvolt (VOLT) Price Reaches $0.0007

Bitvolt (CURRENCY:VOLT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Bitvolt has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Bitvolt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitvolt has a total market cap of $11,806.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitvolt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitvolt alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008843 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000395 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000571 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitvolt Coin Profile

Bitvolt is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2017. Bitvolt’s total supply is 61,608,156 coins and its circulating supply is 16,588,056 coins. Bitvolt’s official website is bitvolt.co.

Bitvolt Coin Trading

Bitvolt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitvolt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitvolt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitvolt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitvolt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitvolt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.