BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Director Patrick Walsh Sells 1,200 Shares

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Patrick Walsh sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,001. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Patrick Walsh sold 12,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $759,960.00.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $287.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,163,000 after purchasing an additional 502,134 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,901,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 385,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,108,000 after purchasing an additional 313,144 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 450,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 305,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $12,654,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

