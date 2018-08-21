BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.07

Media coverage about BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.8229006487607 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MHD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,337. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

