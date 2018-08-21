BlazerCoin Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (BLAZR)

BlazerCoin (CURRENCY:BLAZR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. BlazerCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $2.00 worth of BlazerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlazerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, BlazerCoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00868801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002608 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003784 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010987 BTC.

BlazerCoin (BLAZR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2017. The official website for BlazerCoin is blazercoin.cf.

BlazerCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlazerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlazerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

