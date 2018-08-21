BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $298,000 Position in Black Knight Inc (BKI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 952.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,355,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,347,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,148 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $52,809,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 693.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 976,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,979,000 after acquiring an additional 853,216 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Arch Investments LP acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $28,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $327,137.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Black Knight to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Black Knight from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Black Knight from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Black Knight to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

