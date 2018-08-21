BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $105,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $138,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $114,555.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher R. Christensen sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $794,838.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,726 shares of company stock worth $4,152,374. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

ENSG stock opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $496.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.