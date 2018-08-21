BOSTON OMAHA (BOMN) Given Media Impact Score of 0.23

News articles about BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BOSTON OMAHA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.4027865926456 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ BOMN opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. BOSTON OMAHA has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $35.49.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 69.84%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BOSTON OMAHA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

In other BOSTON OMAHA news, Director Frank H. Kenan II sold 28,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $630,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan Joseph Keating bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.68 per share, with a total value of $97,524.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the United States. The company acquires existing billboard locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Wisconsin. It also provides surety insurance products, as well as related brokerage services; and commercial real estate brokerage, property management, and other real estate services.

