Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 77.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 58.9% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $116.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas E. Whiddon bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.78 per share, with a total value of $199,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,022.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,087.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.99.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

