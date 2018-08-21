Boston Properties (BXP) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Boston Properties from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.57.

Boston Properties stock opened at $131.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Properties has a one year low of $111.57 and a one year high of $132.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.92 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 20.23%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,893,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,407,000 after buying an additional 169,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,141,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,377,000 after buying an additional 356,355 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,891,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,127,000 after buying an additional 715,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,629,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,012,000 after buying an additional 64,847 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,540,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,636,000 after buying an additional 443,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

